Six LSU softball players earned seven All-Southeastern Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday.
Seven is the most honors since the Tigers earned nine in 2015.
Senior second baseman Shemiah Sanchez earned her first All-SEC honor as the only Tiger named to the first team. Sanchez had a historic season, hitting .324 in SEC play with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs.
Senior third baseman Amanda Sanchez, junior center fielder Aliyah Andrews and sophomore pitcher Shelbi Sunseri were named Second Team All-SEC selections.
Amanda Sanchez hit .339 in SEC play with 20 hits and 19 RBIs. She also had an on-base percentage of .549 and reached base in 18 straight games.
Andrews — who was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team — led the SEC in runs scored (23) and at-bats (90) with a batting average of .356. She also tied the single-season record for stolen bases with 45, 14 of which came during SEC play.
On the defensive side of the ball, Andrews did not record any errors in center field during SEC play.
Sunseri was a powerhouse for LSU on both sides of the ball.
At the plate, she hit .329 in SEC play, with 23 hits, eight doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs. In the circle, Sunseri had five wins and one shutout while opposing offenses had just a .227 batting average. She added 31 strikeouts in 58 innings of action.
Pitcher Shelby Wickersham and outfielder Savannah Stewart were also named to the Freshman All-SEC team.
Wickersham went 3-0 in SEC play, with a 2.43 ERA. She had 20 strikeouts in 46 innings.
Stewart has become a weapon for LSU at the plate, hitting .327 with four doubles and two triples. The freshman has had at least one hit in 16 of her 22 SEC starts.
"I was excited about the people that got on," said coach Beth Torina. "I was excited that the other coaches in the league respected our payers enough to give them that honor. It's a big deal and it's really tough to get on those two teams and I think our players are very deserving."