LSU softball struggled hosting South Carolina in their fourth conference series of the season, but pulled out a 8-5 win late in the game.
South Carolina showed they came into play in the top of the first by hitting a line drive all the way into left field pulling in the first run of the game. The Gamecocks got one more run for the inning on a pop fly to quickly take the lead. LSU couldn’t get anything going in the bottom and left a runner on first to end the inning.
South Carolina led 2-0 after one.
“It’s SEC, everybody’s talented,” coach Beth Torina said. “ I think everybody’s good you just have to show up with your best game if you’re going to try to win in the SEC.”
The second inning was giving everyone trouble with on-off rain showers. The Gamecocks left a runner on base, but LSU came back to tie up the game with a hit from junior infielder Amanda Doyle. Freshman outfielder Savannah Stewart took the plate with a deep hit to left field to give the Tigers an RBI and the lead.
The Tiger defense picked up in the third with another quick three outs and a runner left on base. The Tigers didn’t stop there. Bottom of the third senior infielder Shemiah Sanchez takes the plate and hits a home run to boost that Tiger lead. Tigers ended the third inning leading 4-2.
The Gamecocks still had some fight in them going into the fourth. South Carolina junior infielder Lauren Stewart hit a home run into center field to tie the game again.
Sophomore Kara Goff came in to relieve Maribeth Gorsuch, getting out of the inning with a double play.
“It’s literally like everything I’ve always wanted and dreamed of as a little kid,” Goff said. “But I couldn’t have done it without all my coaches and my teammates. Even when I came in from the dug out all of the love, you can feel it in the air. It’s incredible.”
The Tigers got a walk and a single from junior outfielder Aliyah Andrews to get the momentum going for graduate transfer Amanda Sanchez. Sanchez hit the ball down the right field line to pull in an RBI and give the Tigers the lead again. Sophomore utility player Shelbi Sunseri fouled out, but pulled Andrews in to give the Tigers a 6-4 ending the fourth.
South Carolina tried to come back and put a few players on base, but the Tigers answered with a double play to settle the top of the fifth. A two point lead obviously wasn’t enough for LSU. Another deep hit from LSU’s Stewart pulled in an RBI for another run. Shemiah Sanchez took the plate and got a single followed by her stealing to second.
A pitching error put Amanda Sanchez on first to load the bases. South Carolina then provided a walk to boost the Tigers’ score even higher. LSU entered the sixth with a 8-4 lead. LSU defense lit up just like their bats did in the sixths. Goff got her first strikeout of the night and dive catch in the outfield ended the Gamecocks’ chances of scoring.
The Tigers continued to push in the sixth, but didn’t gain any more runs. LSU put things to rest in the top of the seventh to seal a Tiger victory after one last pitching change to Sunseri and a final run by South Carolina.
The Tigers and Camecocks will return to Tiger Park to play game two of the series Saturday at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.
“It’s been out motto through out to the season [to Fight All the Way],” Goff said. “We have Jill who’s been an inspiration and has lit a fire underneath us, especially at this time. In the middle of the season sometimes you can hit a drought, but all of us come together stronger and continuing to build on everything we’ve gotten it just illustrates Fight All the Way.”