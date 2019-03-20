LSU Student Government announced Wednesday that its 2019 presidential election has resulted in a runoff between the “Elevate” and “All In” tickets, which rose above three other tickets in the most contested SG election in recent history.
The runoff election will be held via Moodle on March 25, and the results will be announced in the Live Oak Lounge in the Student Union on March 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.
“Elevate” presidential candidate William Jewell and running mate Taylor Scott received 47.55 percent of the students’ votes, and “All In” presidential candidate Catherine McKinney and running mate Nash Joyner received 27.19 percent. Candidates needed at least 50 percent of the votes to win.
Jewell said he’s glad the runoff is being moved to Moodle instead of being conducted through Tigerlink, as the primary election was. He hopes it yields a higher voter turnout. Both Jewell and Scott were pleased that the majority of students running for Student Senate and College Council seats on the “Elevate” ticket were elected.
McKinney said she and Joyner have a lot of work to do before the runoff, and they are excited that students will have the chance to vote again based on what the candidates are capable of rather than who they are. Joyner said the “All In” ticket is ready to win the election.
Brooklen Farley, the presidential candidate from the “Legacy” ticket, said she thinks the election was hindered since Tigerlink was used instead of Moodle, the usual way of voting. Her running mate, Cory Koch, said he’s looking forward to seeing what the “All In” ticket can do.
Ethan Hunter, the vice presidential candidate from the “The Time is Now” ticket, said he expected this outcome because “Elevate” and “All In” were the largest tickets. He said he hopes “All In” wins the runoff because he believes McKinney will do great things for the University.
Current SG president Stewart Lockett said the runoff shows just how competitive SG is, and he hopes it will inspire more student engagement. Vice president Rachel Campbell said the candidates are highly qualified, and she encourages all students to vote.