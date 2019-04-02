Crime Tape
Courtesy of Wikimedia.

Two bodies found near campus were identified on Tuesday as Joy Gentil, 21, and Max Raymond, 19. The two were found Monday at 1 p.m. at Highlander Townhomes, located on Highland Road between Aster Street and West Roosevelt Street, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Raymond was a freshman in his second semester at LSU according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.

The man and woman were renting the apartment through a short-term home rental company similar to Airbnb. They were scheduled to check out Monday morning, and their bodies were discovered by a cleaning crew, according to an article from WBRZ.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The coroner's office is currently working to determine the cause of death.

