LSU biological engineering sophomore Sarah James was struck as a pedestrian by an SUV and killed Tuesday night on Nicholson Drive near Tigerland.
James was hit while crossing the street around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a press release Wednesday by Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely Jr. James was taken to the hospital after the crash, where she died.
Baton Rouge Police detectives said James was struck by a 2001 GMC Yukon. The crash occurred in the 4400 block of Nicholson Drive.
James was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She celebrated her 19thbirthday on June 17. She graduated from Destrehan High School in 2018 and worked at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
More than 41 pedestrians have been hit by vehicles on or around the University’s campus over the last five years in 38-plus accidents, according to a 2018 report from the Manship Statehouse Bureau.