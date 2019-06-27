Jet-setting across the world for a study abroad program isn’t feasible for many students who can't afford the extra fees. However, in 2019, three Ogden Honors College students received an opportunity to make those dreams come true.
The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, gives undergraduate students an opportunity to see the world. The three students chosen include two freshmen and one senior, all of whom chose different programs that correspond with their areas of study.
Liberal arts, history and political science freshman Anthony Dupré chose the LSU in Paris program, a month-long trip offering six hours of class credit with a focus on French history and language.
Microbiology freshman John Thibodaux also chose to head to Europe — he plans to go to the U.K. for the LSU in Edinburgh and London program.
Agricultural Education senior Alexandra Haynes opted for a trip further east and will visit Thailand as part of the LSU in Thailand program. The program focuses on sustainable agricultural development, but incorporates historical and cultural sights as well.
To apply, students must complete a form of personal information to prove financial need, submit an unofficial transcript, and write two short essays-- a Statement of Purpose and Follow-on Service Project Proposal. From there, a board decides which students to award scholarships to, and how much. Awards range from $100 to $5,000, and students can earn an additional $3,000 if awarded a Critical Need Language Award.
The deadline to apply for this summer has passed, but the application opens for its spring 2020 cycle in mid-August. Scholarships are available for spring semester, quarter, calendar year, winter intersession, and January term programs. Summer programs require a different application, and encompass any program beginning between May and Aug. 1, 2020.