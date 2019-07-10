The University will close Friday due to expected inclement weather and the potential for flooding in the Baton Rouge area, according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. All campus buildings, including the Union, University Recreation, Bookstore, Library and all academic buildings will be closed.
All classes and events scheduled for Friday are cancelled, including all athletic and academic summer camps, the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool, the LSU Testing Center, all activities at the University Laboratory School and any other events or activities scheduled on campus.
LSU students who are currently residing in campus residence halls may remain in their dorms and can find updates online. LSU dining halls will be open on Friday as of now, and Ballard said the University will ensure that students in residence halls have access to meals.
Ballard said students remaining on campus should also consider where their cars are parked. Some parking lots are in low-lying areas and have a history of flooding, so students may want to consider moving their car to a higher-level area.
University employees who are considered essential personnel should check with their supervisors to find out if they are needed on Friday, Ballard said. Non-essential personnel should not report to campus on Friday.