Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms and becoming windy. High 89F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.