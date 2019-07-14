The University will reopen Monday after closing for potential flooding from Tropical Storm Barry, according to the the LSU Office of Emergency Preparedness.
All classes, events and activities will begin normally Monday morning. The University alert said there will be no changes to the summer session academic calendar as a result of Friday's closure.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Barry to weaken to a tropical depression strength around midday. Barry made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday afternoon, but quickly weakened to a tropical storm and continued to lose intensity as it moved through the state.
Tropical Storm #Barry Advisory 17A: Barry Continues Generally Northward Over Northwestern Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 14, 2019
East and West Baton Rouge parishes are both under tornado watch until 7 p.m. Students and personnel unable to safely travel back to campus Monday can contact their professors or supervisor to make them aware of the situation, the University said.