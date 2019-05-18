Taryn Antoine was just trying to hit the ball as hard as she could as she stepped into the box with the bases loaded in the 13th inning.
The sophomore outfielder did hit the ball hard, flying out to center field and scoring junior first baseman Amanda Doyle to defeat Texas Tech 5-4 in 13 innings.
FINAL | #LSU 5, Texas Tech 4 Taryn Antoine hits a sac fly to score Amanda Doyle and end the game. pic.twitter.com/0sCEcsLHSs— Kennedi Landry (@landryyy14) May 18, 2019
"I was just thinking about the girl at third, just getting Amanda Doyle in," Antoine said. "For a moment I looked up at the crowd in the stands and just thought 'Wow, they're all here for us. They want our team to win.' So I just had to get this done for our team and our fans and the school."
Antoine started 36 of 55 games in right field her freshman season, but has been in and out of the starting lineup this year.
She said it meant the world to have her named called and do what she did for her team. Seeing her teammates running up and hugging her after the run scored was the best part about it
"I can't say enought about Taryn Antoine and what she's done this season," said LSU coach Beth Torina. "It hasn't gone the way she wanted and she never quit and never stopped fighting for us. It's makes me a little emotional thinking about her having this moment and what she means to this program."
The Tigers overcame a 4-0 deficit to ultimately win the game. They got down early as the Red Raiders scored all four runs in the top of the first inning.
LSU pitcher Shlebi Sunseri walked the first batter of the game and a series of bunts from Texas Tech would move the runners. Texas Tech scored its first run of the game on an LSU throwing error.
The Red Raiders wouldn't score another run after the first inning.
After giving up four runs on three hits and an error in the first inning, Sunseri and the LSU defense were lights out for the rest of the game. Sunseri allowed only five more hits and no runs through the other 12 innings of work.
Torina said that great pitchers make big pitches in big situations and she had all the confidence that Sunseri could do that.
"Shelbi Sunseri is an absolute animal," Torina said. "She's one of the best players in college softball. I didn't consider once taking her out of the game. She wanted the ball in that moment and proved why she's one of the best players in the game."
Sunseri said it gave her confidence to know that her defense had her back throughout the game.
After giving up four runs in the first inning, #LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri pitched 12 shutout innings in the Tigers 5-4 win over Texas Tech. She said having a lights out defense working behind her gave her confidence throughout the game. pic.twitter.com/tbOppEg2O0— Kennedi Landry (@landryyy14) May 18, 2019
LSU cut Texas Tech's lead to 4-3 in the fourth inning
Senior shortstop Amber Serrett lead off with a triple over the center fielder's head. Designated player Michaela Schlattman was hit by a pitch and right fielder Elyse Thornhill walked to load the bases.
Freshman Georgia Clark came up big, pinch hitting for center fielder Aliyah Andrews. Clark walked to bring in LSU's first run of the game.
LSU coach Beth Torina called Clark's walk a 'game-changing moment' for the team and completely changed the momentum of the game.
Sunseri flies out to center and Schlattman tag to score one run. An errant throw to third scores Thornhill.
The Tigers tied the game in the sixth. They started the inning with back-to-back bunts for hits from Antoine — who entered the game for Thornhill — and Andrews. Sunseri walked to load the bases.
A sacrifice fly from Shemiah Sanchez tied the game 4-4 going into the seventh inning.
"We want to thank our fans," Torina said. "It was a good, long game and they were in it every pitch. It was amazing to see them support us and Tiger Park really felt like Tiger Park today.
"Our motto this year has been 'Fight All the Way' and I thought our kids fought all the way."