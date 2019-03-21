LSU earned its first NCAA tournament win in 10 years with a 79-74 victory over Yale on Thursday in Jacksonville.
LSU looked composed coming out and sent a message that they will not be distracted by outside noise related to head coach Will Wade's suspension. Senior center Kavell Bigby-Williams set the tone early with multiple blocks and helped LSU get out to an early 9-0 lead.
Bigby-Williams was the only LSU player with NCAA experience and it showed. He finished 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks, making it his third double-double in six games.
The Tigers tossed the ball to Bigby-Williams and freshman forward Naz Reid in the paint consistently early on. Interim coach Tony Benford said the plan was to stick with what has worked the entire season – attack the paint religiously.
Whether it was LSU’s two big-men on the block or guards driving to hole, everything flowed through the paint. LSU scored 24 points in the paint in the first half against Yale.
Sophomore point guard Tremont Waters also showed out against his hometown team. Waters, who grew up near Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, played under control and dictated the tempo of the game. He scored 13 points in the first and guided LSU to a 45-29 lead at halftime.
“I'd just say we were aggressive and we had a great game plan getting into the paint and using our size advantage,” said junior guard Skylar Mays. “Naz did a great job getting in the paint, Tremont was all over the place, and all these guys did a great job.”
In the first half LSU outshot Yale 58 percent to 29 percent. Junior forward Marlon Taylor limited Yale’s leading scorer Miye Oni to 1-of-7 in the first half.
To open the second half LSU extended its lead to 49-31 on freshman forward Naz Reid’s free throw, but then Yale fought its way back into the game with 19-8 run to cut the lead to 57-50. Yale continued its onslaught, but LSU hung tough and kept Yale at a distance.
Freshman forward Emmitt Williams dunk gave LSU a 65-56 lead with over four minutes to go. Yale responded with four-straight points before Reid grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put LSU back up seven.
Yale were within five after a three by Alex Copeland and began playing the foul game. Reid hit his two free throws before a three by Jordan Bruner tightened the game even further at 72-68. Next up at the line for LSU was Waters who hit both his free throws.
After a free throw by freshman Javonte Smart and another Yale three point, LSU called on its best free throw shooter. Junior guard Skylar Mays stepped to line and knocked down four free throws to close the game out for LSU at 79-74.
Mays finished with a team-high 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting and 7-of-8 on his free throws. Waters and Reid both had double-digit points with 15 and 14, respectively. Reid also had 10 rebounds, and Waters added seven assists.
“[Yale] plays with a lot of confidence, a lot of poise, and they made some big shots when they needed to,” Benford said. “But we were able to make some free throws down the stretch that enabled us to win the game. We got some stops that we needed down the stretch. But we're really, really happy to have the win.
LSU will play Maryland on Saturday in Jacksonville.