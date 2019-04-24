Just one year after one high profile LSU women's basketball assistant left the program another is leaving as well.
Mickie DeMoss stepped down from her position last following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, and Tasha Butts recently joined the staff at Georgia Tech, announced the athletic department announced Thursday.
Butts, a Georgia native, has been on staff at LSU for eight seasons and followed head coach Nikki Fargas from her previous head coaching position at UCLA.
Prior to her coaching career, Butts was a four-year starter at Tennessee under Pat Summitt from 2000-04, where the Lady Vols held a 124-17 in four seasons.
She helped Tennessee achieve four Southeastern Conference regular season championships with a 55-1 record and back-to-back championships in her junior and senior seasons.
“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to work for such a prestigious academic institution,” Butts said in a Georgia Tech news release. “I appreciate Coach Fortner for giving me the opportunity to come back home to Georgia, the state that raised me. Georgia Tech is a special place and I absolutely can’t wait to hit the ground running and show the state of Georgia, along with the rest of the country, how special it is. I’m beyond excited to be a part of Nell’s next chapter!”