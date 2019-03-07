It was a do or die game for both LSU and Tennessee women's basketball in the first game of the SEC Tournament — with LSU one of the first four out and Tennessee one of the last four in.
A fourth quarter comeback propelled the Lady Vols to a 69-66 win over the Lady Tigers (16-13, 7-10 SEC) in the first game of the SEC Tournament.
For three quarters, it seemed like the Lady Tigers came to play. They held a seven point lead at halftime, which would be their largest of the game, ending the half on a six-point run.
The Lady Vols cut it down to a two-point lead after three, as they completely removed LSU junior forward Ayana Mitchell from the game.
In Mitchell's absence, sophomore guard Khayla Pointer and sophomore center Faustine Aifuwa stepped up.
Pointer lead LSU with 21 points, and Aifuwa was close behind with 16 points.
The fourth quarter was a different story as the Lady Vols staged their comeback efforts, taking a 55-53 lead with 6:59 left in the game. Tennessee pushed tempo throughout the second half and forced LSU to play at their pace.
Mitchell struggled to get into a rhythm in the second half and didn't score until the final minutes of the game. All of those were all important points, with three rebound-putbacks to keep LSU in the game.
After her fourth quarter surge, Mitchell finished with her 16th double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
When LSU was forced to foul in the final minute of the game, Tennnessee sunk every since one of them to clinch the win.
LSU's NCAA Tournament fate now lies in the hands of the selection committee.