MID TAP, Baton Rouge’s first self-serve tap room, adds an innovative twist to Baton Rouge bar options.
MID Tap, on 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., is a 21-and-over bar with restaurant options for all. The staff will check a guest’s ID, open a tab, then give the guest an RFID bracelet that enables them to unlock any of the 48 taps. Guests can enjoy up to 48 ounces before checking in with the staff to ensure safety and unlock 24 more ounces at a time.
“We have 39 beers, six wines, two craft cocktails,” owner Rick Patel said. “We’re adding another cocktail — the cocktails are pretty popular. Both of our cocktails are made in-house so we don’t use any artificial ingredients. It’s all craft.”
In addition to the 48 rotating tap selections, the restaurant features a variety of appetizers, sliders, small plates, wings, tenders and other options to accompany the drafts and cocktails. Patel adds that the chef is always creating new stuff so they always have different things going on.
Since its April 26 opening, MID Tap has put on a series of events including trivia on Mondays, Singo (music bingo), Wine Wednesdays, Battleship Contests and more. The upcoming “Tap In Comedy Night” with NO SHOW Comedy will kickoff on July 16 at 8 p.m.
MID Tap is also one establishment in the area that is pet friendly — both two and four-legged guests are welcome.
“Me and my wife like doing innovative stuff,” Patel said. “That was the whole inspiration behind MID Tap. We wanted to create something cool. At the same time, we wanted to provide a perfect product.”
Patel and his wife own other restaurants in the area. After experiencing the concept of a self-serve tap room while in New York, they couldn’t let go of the idea. Patel said he enjoys the entrepreneurship and it’s something that he and his wife instantly wanted to do.
When Patel moved to Baton Rouge from California roughly 10 years ago, he initially thought it would be a temporary move. However, the city’s small town, close knit feeling and the LSU football culture quickly changed that, Patel said.
“This is home now,” Patel said. “LSU culture was a deciding factor just because everyone is so passionate over here. You get that tight knit community that’s brought together by football. At the end of the day, you walk into that stadium whether you like each other or not, you’re going to be rooting for the team and everyone’s on one side. It’s awesome.”