Scott Woodward stepped into his new role LSU's athletic director on Tuesday, and he's stepping into a still muddy situation regarding LSU basketball coach Will Wade.

A big reason for Woodward's appointment was the month-long black eye LSU's athletic department suffered during the handling of Will Wade's suspension amid constant reports by Yahoo! Sports about Wade's alleged involvement with basketball liaison and convicted felon Christian Dawkins.

"I know probably less than you do," Woodward said. "I need to be briefed. I need to find out what's going on, but coach Wade is LSU's coach and until then he's going to have my 100 percent support."

Woodward met with LSU's coaches Tuesday morning before his press conference for a quick introduction, but he has not personally sat down with Wade yet to discuss the events surrounding his suspension.

Wade had his 37-day suspension lifted by former Athletic Director Joe Alleva and University President F. King Alexander on April 14. Two days later, Alleva stepped down as athletic director.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke to reporters Monday about Wade's suspension being lifted at the Associated Press Sports Editors’ regional meeting. Sankey maintained the SEC office takes no part in investigations and only act as advisers to schools.

“I view that as a chapter in the larger story,” Sankey said on Monday. “The suspension was part of the story, a chapter in that story. The interview and reinstatement is a chapter in that story. We have a federal trial that’s beginning today that’s related to global basketball issues. I presume that will be another chapter in that bigger story, and we’ll see how this whole story concludes."