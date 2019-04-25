Ed Alexander, defensive tackle:
What they're saying: Burly nose tackle possessing NFL frame and strength who finds himself on the ground far too often for an anchor-based player. Alexander's knees have caused problems for him over the years which may contribute to his stiff-legged playing style and issues with contact balance. While the upper body power is evident, he struggles to consistently control the point of attack when asked to 2-gap. He could be targeted as a priority free agent as a nose by odd or even front teams, but faces longer odds to make a roster. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Career stats: 58 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
John Battle, safety:
What they're saying: Two-year starter handling the post (single-high) and some slot cover duties for the Tigers. Battle's speed shows up on tape when he turns on the jets, but too often his play lacks urgency and tends to be much more reactive than proactive. While he has decent ball skills, his lack of coverage instincts could make that skill irrelevant on the next level. He'll need to play with more juice in both run support and coverage to have a shot to make a roster. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Career stats: 143 tackles, 11 passes defended, five interceptions
Nick Brossette, running back:
What they're saying: Nick Brossette is a one-speed, power back best suited for gap/power concepts in the run game, but capable of inside zone if called upon. He's not going to be an ideal feature back at the next level but Brossette is capable of manning a no. 2 or 3 spot for a team. Brossette is balanced enough as a player to provide a capable option on all three downs, but nothing about his skill set will be considered special or irreplaceable. He looks like a day three pick that will need to shine on special teams to ensure his spot on the depth chart. - Jon Ledyard, The Draft Network
Career stats: 286 carries, 1,345 yards, 14 touchdowns
Foster Moreau, tight end:
What they're saying: Moreau is a feisty, committed run-blocking tackle with solid technique and footwork to find proper angles in-line or on the move. He's tough enough to battle at the point of attack, but at his best when he's a lead blocker on iso, wham blocks, and outside zone with his ability to locate and land on second-level targets. He lacks finesse as a route-runner and is too content to be covered when matched up against a linebacker. While he's not dynamic, he should find work as a run-blocking option who can be moved around formations. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Career stats: 52 receptions, 629 yards, six touchdowns
Cole Tracy, kicker:
What they're saying: Undersized kicker whose strength rests in his repeatable stroke and impressive confidence. The move from D-II Assumption to Death Valley might have been too much for some, but Tracy fit right in and was even carried off the field in the LSU's win over Auburn. His leg talent is just average and he might not be able to handle NFL kickoff duties, but his consistency and accuracy should give him an outside shot. - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Career stats: 29-of-33 on field goals, long of 54, 42-of-42 on extra points
Devin White, linebacker:
What they're saying: Devin White is an explosive, physical linebacker who has sideline-to-sideline speed in the mold of Roquan Smith and Rashaan Evans -- both 2018 first-round picks. He'll likely be one of the first 10 players selected and will have a chance to go in the top 5. White's athleticism sets him apart but he'll need to play with more consistency at the next level. - Ryan Wilson, CBSsports.com
Career stats: 286 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles
Greedy Wiliams, cornerback:
For the NFL, Williams would fit best in a press-man scheme. In that style, he could use his size and length to cover up receivers running with them downfield. Williams has the straight-line speed to run in press man, and if he gets stronger that would help him to be an excellent press-man corner.
Williams enters the pros with some limitations. He lacks instincts and awareness while not playing up to his timed speed. That was evident against Georgia and Alabama last year. He does not play well or have good feel in off-man coverage. He also is not a great fit as a zone corner. Thus, Williams is more of a second-round talent. - Charlie Campbell, Walterfootball.com
Career stats: 71 tackles, 19 passes defended, 8 interceptions