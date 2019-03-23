No. 3 LSU is off to the Sweet Sixteen for the time since 2006 following a heart-stopping 69-67 win over No. 6 Maryland on Saturday.
The Tigers reward is a game against No. 2 Michigan State in Washington D.C. on Friday. Michigan State defeated conference rival Minnesota ... in the Second Round after struggling with No. 15 Bradley in the first game of the tournament.
The last time LSU made the Sweet Sixteen saw a Glen Davis and Tyrus Thomas led LSU team upset No. 1 Duke and Naismith Player of the Year JJ Redick.
LSU won't face the tournament favorites this time around in the Sweet Sixteen, but it is highly likely the winner of LSU-Michigan State will play Duke in the Elite Eight.
But is hard to think about a game against Duke when LSU has to get by Michigan State. The Spartans won a share of the Big Ten regular season title and followed it up by winning the conference tournament.
The time and broadcast information for the game has yet to be released.