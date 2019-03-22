The 2019 LSU Pro Day wrapped up at about 12 p.m. Friday, as former Tigers looked to increase their draft stock one last time about a month before the 2019 NFL Draft. Players who weren't invited to the combine got their first real chance to showcase their physical and athletic traits.
Terrence and Ed Alexander both test well in drills
They aren't brothers, but cornerback Terrence Alexander and defensive lineman Ed Alexander both tested pretty well in the main drills.
Terrence ran a 4.50 40-yard dash, a 6.94 in the 3-cone drill and 11.47 in the 60-yard shuttle (both being the best time of any former Tiger at either the NFL Combine or Pro Day), had a 35-inch vertical and made a broad jump of nine feet seven inches.
Ed pumped out 28 reps on the bench press, the most at the pro day, and showcased an 80 and one-eighth inch wingspan.
As both players were not invited to the combine, their performances at the pro day will bolster whatever draft stock they might have, especially considering every NFL team had some form of representation in Baton Rouge.
Greedy Williams and Devin White were the main attraction
It's no surprise that literally almost all eyes were on cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Devin White on the field and then following at player interviews, as the pair have been projected by most draft analysts as first round picks come April 25.
White announced at his interview that he would be signing with Nike prior to starting his pro career, and quote-tweeted the New Orleans Saints who were impressed by a one-handed grab he made during a coverage drill.
GOD, YOU HAVE BEEN SO AWESOME TO ME #THANKYOU 🤠🙏🏾 #GETLIVE40 https://t.co/jgpbi6vqjN— DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) March 22, 2019
While they both had pretty good showings in their position drills, Williams' interview was the highlight of the day between them.
When asked if he thought he was the best cornerback in the upcoming draft, Williams had a puzzled look on his face and responded "What???, What????, I played two years at LSU and had eight picks." "All the cornerbacks I'm up against had 6, 5, 3, picks, and I like I said stats don't lie, I'm the best, they know I'm the best... you do the math on who's the best," Williams said.
Matt Flynn throws to Foster Moreau
In what had to be the coolest moment of the entire pro day, former LSU quarterback and 2007 national champion Matt Flynn was not only in attendance at the pro day, he was recruited by tight end Foster Moreau to throw to him during route running drills. While Flynn said he was afraid his arm might fall off, he seemed to still have a pretty good arm making nice throws.
Moreau said he recruited Matt Flynn to throw at Pro Day, and joked Flynn “was worried his arm would fall off.” #LSU https://t.co/umOkDCMKfx— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 22, 2019