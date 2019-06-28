LSU's Board of Supervisors are convened Friday with a lot to be approved on the sports docket.
Deputy athletics director Verge Ausberry will receive a promotion, multiple assistant football coaches are getting extensions, 12 rooms in the newly renovated football operations building will be named after donors and former players, both men's tennis coaches are getting extensions and so is basketball assistant Bill Armstrong.
Ausberry named executive deputy athletic director and executive director of external relations
Ausberry's title is being bumped up to executive deputy athletic director and he's also taking on the role of executive director of external relations, a similar role new athletic director Scott Woodward held under Mark Emmert in the early 2000's.
His contract will run until 2025 with an annual salary of $250,000 for his role as executive director of external relations. His salary as executive deputy athletic director will rise to $275,000, and he'll make a combined average salary of over $510,000 per year.
Four football coaches receive extensions
Strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, offensive line coach James Cregg and special teams coach Greg McMahon all had their contracts extended.
Moffitt was the only coach to receive a two-year extension, which expires in 2022, and was given an $80,000 raise, bumping his salary to $510,000. The other three were all extended until 2021. McMahon was the only one of the three to receive a raise. He'll earn $425,000, $50,000 more than what he made in 2018.
Andy and Chris Brandi contract extended; Armstrong to earn $75,000 more in 2020 season
Father-son duo Andy and Chris Brandi had another year added to both of their contracts after a successful season that saw LSU's men's tennis team finish with a 16-10 record.
Neither coach received a raise, however.
On the basketball court, Armstrong's salary has been boosted to $325,000 after earning $250,000 in 2019. He had a vital role in helping coach the team along with fellow assistant Greg Heiar and interim head coach Tony Benford while current head coach Will Wade was suspended.
Armstrong helped get the program to its first Sweet Sixteen birth since 2006, and on the recruiting trail, he was responsible for signing five-star forward Trendon Watford.
His contract now runs through 2021.
Rooms in football operations building to be named after donors, former players
LSU's renovations on the football operations building are coming to a close. The building is expected to be fully functioning in the next few weeks with construction wrapping up before the season starts.
As a token of appreciation for donating to the cause, LSU has decided to name rooms in the building after donors, alumni and former players who helped with the costs of the building.
1) Kate C. Brady Weight Room Meeting Room and Troy B. Brady Media Room
2) The Billy Cannon Running Backs Room
3) Scott and Toni Mayfield Athletic Training Conference Room
4) The Wall Family Fueling Station
5) Kurt A. Degueyter & Family War Room
6) The Cazalot Family Recruiting Lounge
7) Stacy Frederick and Family Hydrotherapy Room
8) Neal & Harrison Families Treatment Area
9) John P. and Eva L. Spera Quarterback Meeting Room
10) The Johnny Conrad Family Inside Linebacker Meeting Room
11) The Michael Brockers Family Defensive Line Meeting Room
12) The Dr. Eric Oberlander and Family Athletic Training Room