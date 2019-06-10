While LSU baseball was busy hosting Florida State in the Baton Rouge Super Regional this past weekend, LSU's track and field athletes were competing in the outdoor national championships in Austin, Texas.

The men's team finished seventh in the nation with 28 points while the women's team finished third with 43 points.

Sha'Carri Richardson sets collegiate record in 100 meters

Freshman sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson stole the show in Austin. The Dallas, Texas native's 10.75 second sprint broke the previous record of 10.78 set by LSU's Dawn Sowell in 1989.

Richardson was the clear winner in the 100 meters and came close to winning the 200 meters with a time of 22.17, finishing .01 behind USC's Anglerne Annelus.

Richardson's times broke both records for under-20 women sprinters, and she became the first woman of any age to run under 10.8 in the 100 meters and under 22.2 in the 200 meters on the same day.

She also anchored LSU's second place 4x100 relay team, finishing in 42.29, the third-fastest time in school in history. Junior Tonea Marshall, senior Kortnei Johnson and senior Rachel Misher were the other members of the relay team.

LSU also had third place finishes by Marshall in the 100 meter hurdles and junior Brittley Humphrey 400 meter hurdles.

Mondo Duplantis decides to turn pro

As a freshman at LSU, Mondo Duplantis became on the NCAA's most decorated pole vaulters.

But now, Duplantis has decided to go professional and look for an endorsement deal as he chases the World Championships and Olympics in 2020.

"It’s all been a dream come true. I always dreamed of wearing purple and gold – and I did, enjoying every single moment," he said in a statement. "I always dreamed of winning at LSU – and we did, winning an SEC Championship we worked so hard for. I always dreamed of setting records – and I did, getting to compete in front of my family, friends, and the best fans in the country."

Duplantis finished second at the NCAA national championship outdoor meet, but he still holds both the NCAA records in outdoor (19 feet, 8.25 inches) and indoor (19 feet, 5 inches) pole vaulting.

Even though Duplantis came up just short of a second national title after winning the indoor title early this year, sophomore jumper JuVaughn Harrison became the first-ever athlete to win both the high and long jump national titles in the same meet.

LSU football recruiting class back up to No. 2

LSU coach Ed Orgeron went back to the northeast for another commitment this past weekend.

Four-star safety Jordan Toles out of Baltimore, Maryland, announced he was committing to LSU. Toles is a two-sport athlete and will be allowed to join LSU's basketball team under Will Wade.

As the No. 9 safety and No. 142 overall player, according to 247sports.com, Toles' commitment bumped LSU's class back up to No. 2 in the nation ahead of Alabama but behind Clemson.

Orgeron signaled the Tigers landed two more commitments on the weekend when he tweeted "Hold that Tiger!," a phrase he uses for big news, twice on Sunday morning, but neither prospect had made their announcement public until Monday afternoon.

The first to announce was junior college defensive lineman Ali Gaye. Gaye is 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, and the No. 24 overall junior college player.