At first, I was terrified when my grandmother told me that my undergrad years of college would be the best of my life. You mean that a meager four of my hopefully 70-plus years will be the best? After just one year at the University, I finally understand what she means. She always told me that college would be having all the fun that comes with adulthood with virtually none of the responsibility, and boy, was she was right.
What is the “college experience?” Many people describe it as the time in which you truly find yourself. For me, it is learning, making mistakes, learning some more, partying, passing and failing. It is sometimes doing all of these things in one day or one hour. But, when does where you go to college come into play?
A big factor of a college experience is living on campus at least once. It has been a challenge for me, but a lesson and fun nonetheless. For many students, it’s like a sleepover that never ends. The University has dorms that are organized by major so it allows you to meet people with similar interests before school even starts.
The University is also a big sports school, and what is a college experience without attending sports games? There is absolutely nothing like going to Death Valley for the first time as an LSU student. You bond with people you never would’ve imagined over the game. The feeling of cheering on the Tigers with your classmates is one I think every LSU student should experience a least once.
Not to mention, the University has a plethora of student-led organizations and clubs for any major or interest. During my first week at the University, there was so much to do and learn about the school — from the study abroad programs to the many programs the University has in place to help you stay on top of your grades.
Like anything, your college experience is what you make it. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. I have heard many students complain about how there is not enough to do, but the fact is that there is always something to do if you look. There are so many opportunities here for learning and fun that it’s up to you to take advantage of. My biggest piece of advice is to try new things constantly.
LSU gives you everything you need in order to have that “perfect” college experience, all you have to do is take it.
Olivia James is a 19-year-old mass communication freshman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.