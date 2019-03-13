One of life’s biggest miseries is missing out on someone you love. It’s a slap to the face when this person lists everything he or she is looking for in a lover but fails to see this person was you the whole time. Heartbreak is bound to happen at some point in your life, but “why” is the question that keeps most people up at night.
The chorus to Justin Bieber’s song, “That Should Be Me” says, “That should be me, holding your hand. That should be me, making you laugh. That should be me, this is so sad. That should be me. That should me. That should be me, feeling your kiss. That should be me, buying you gifts. This is so wrong. I can’t go on until you believe that should be me.”
Contrary to popular belief, it’s OK if you sung this song looking in the bathroom mirror wishing your crush would understand. However, singing to your reflection will not get him or her to see you.
Reveille columnist Te’Kayla Pittman wrote a column about online dating not being the best option for dating. “If you are interested in getting to know someone, approach them when you first see them.” Pittman said. “Get your panties out of a bunch and go for the girl!”
Before you can solve a problem, you have to see there is a problem. Waiting is one of the primary causes of missed romantic opportunities. This may seem like a shot toward shy people, but he or she will not wait forever.
Just about every student knows what it’s like to sit in a class and have someone stare at them. At first, this constant stare might come across as cute, but if it lasts too long, the creepy thoughts start to come in. We all know the human mind can conjure up some creepy thoughts.
On the flip side, failure to prioritize what’s important is a problem. While looks are very important, they should not end-all-be-all. The body can only look good for so long. When you are dating someone, you are making an investment. People who use the stock market know it is not wise to invest in a stock that will constantly change.
Personality is one of the most underrated traits in dating. Looks often make the first impression before personality can. My dad always told me to be slow to speak and quick to listen. When it comes to dating, decision-making should follow the same process. Good things come to those who wait.
Love is a tricky little thing. Many times, we think we have it all figured out, but learn we know nothing. Whether you’re in the friend zone or “I don’t know what’s going on” zone, someone is out there waiting for you.
Donald Fountain is a 21-year-old mass communication sophomore from Saint Francisville, Louisiana.