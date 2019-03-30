PHOTOS: LSU vs South Carolina Naif Othman Mar 30, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 27 The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: LSU vs South Carolina 1 of 27 The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman The Tigers fall to South Carolina in game two of the three game series, 7-5 on Saturday.Mar.30.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Lsu Vs South Carolina Lsu Softball Tigers Softball South Carolina Softball Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille. Recommended for you Load comments Tweets by lsureveille Sudoku and Puzzles Popular this week LSU Vet School accused of violating Animal Welfare Act Jewell, Scott win LSU Student Government runoff presidential election LSU running back Tae Provens arrested on third degree rape charges Rev Ranks: 'Arrested Development' delivers finale fans will die for Column: LSU wrongfully portrayed as only villain in NCAA Tournament Freshman Allison Coens makes her mark on beach volleyball The Simple Greek to open in Nicholson Gateway Letter to the Editor: Journalists should stop promoting generalizations about white people LSU School of Veterinary Medicine faculty member paid $400k without working Krispy Kreme offering free donuts in exchange for Mardi Gras beads