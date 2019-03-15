Photos:n2019 Groovin' Naif Othman Mar 15, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dj C Mix performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman The Groovin' annual concert was held in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Kevin Gates performs at the Groovin' concert in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman The Groovin' annual concert was held in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman The Groovin' annual concert was held in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman The Groovin' annual concert was held in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman The Groovin' annual concert was held in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman The Groovin' annual concert was held in the PMAC on Thursday night.Mar.14.2019. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags 2019 Groovin' Groovin; Concert Lsu Groovin' Kevin Gates Kevin Gates Lsu Dj C Max Dj C Max Lsu Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille. Recommended for you Load comments Tweets by lsureveille Sudoku and Puzzles Popular this week 'I'm at a loss for words': LSU's McKenna scores perfect 10 on senior night Opinion: The KKK, Confederate symbols have no place in America A look at the five LSU Student Government presidential campaigns, platforms LSU coach Will Wade responds to suspension LSU SG Campaign Series: 'All In' campaign promises feasible initiatives, qualified leadership LSU coach Will Wade requests to be reinstated in statement Notebook: LSU begins spring football practice ‘much further ahead than ever’ Column: LSU lacks loyalty in Wade suspension Report: LSU coach Will Wade to remain suspended until he answers questions LSU weed science students win national competition