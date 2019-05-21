LSU's chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity has been suspended until May 2023, according to LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard, following a University investigation.
After a May 13 meeting with Student Advocacy & Accountability, Pi Kappa Phi received an outcome letter on May 17 stating that they were found responsible for violations of University policies relating to hazing, endangerment, alcohol, coercive behavior and failure to comply.
"As we stated in the fall when Pi Kappa Phi was placed on interim suspension due to serious allegations, we would follow our process and fully investigate the claims," Ballard said. "The results of those investigations are outlined in the outcome letter issued to the fraternity chapter. We appreciate the cooperation the university received from the national Pi Kappa Phi headquarters throughout this process."
Ballard emphasized that incidents like these do not have a place on the University's campus.
"It is unacceptable that some individuals involved in our Greek Life organizations continue to engage in behaviors that don’t have a place on our campus. We again urge students to stop taking part in such activities and to report them to LSU officials if they are seen. These kinds of events, and the penalties that follow, can be easily prevented and take away from the many positive contributions our Greek organizations make to our campus and our community.”
The national Pi Kappa Phi organization also revoked the LSU chapter's charter as a result of the investigation.
"The Pi Kappa Phi board of directors agrees with the University that closing the chapter was the only appropriate action,” said Pi Kappa Phi Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Timmes in a press release. “Student members are expected to uphold the codes of conduct of both the University and Pi Kappa Phi. Their behavior was unacceptable and do not represent the values of Pi Kappa Phi.