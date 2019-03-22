The Reveille sports editor Kennedi Landry caught up with The The Diamonback's Adam Dreyfuss ahead of LSU basketball's matchup with Maryland in the Round of 32 at 11:20 a.m. CST Saturday.
1. After a hard-fought win over Belmont, does Maryland still has enough gas to take on an athletic LSU team?
Yes, I think Maryland still has the energy to go against LSU. The legs will be tired, as Maryland had five players play over 30 minutes, but they should be prepared. The Terrapins will likely see some players get extra minutes early to help preserve energy for the starters. Expect Serrel Smith Jr., Ricky Lindo Jr., Joshua Tomiac, and Ivan Bender to have a few more minutes than normal in this game.
2. Many were surprised that Belmont kept the game so close, what kind of things did the Bruins do to affect Maryland? What does Maryland need to change going into Saturday's game against LSU?
Belmont was able to disrupt Maryland's three-point shooting. Maryland only shot 6-22 against the Bruins, despite their season average of over 35 percent from three. The biggest difference between the Belmont game and most others was Anthony Cowan. On the season, Cowan averaged roughly 16 points, 4.5 assists, and 4 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the field and 33% from three. Against Belmont he really struggled, getting only nine points off 3-18 shooting, going 1-10 from three. Apart from Cowan, Maryland played really well and shouldn't change the gameplan too much. They dominated down low using the big man pairing of Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith really well. They also limited turnovers and took smart shots.
3. Who is an impact player LSU fans can watch out for in this matchup?
The biggest impact player to watch for is Jalen Smith. All year, Bruno Fernando has been the guy for Maryland, and rightfully so. When both Fernando and Smith are playing well, Maryland is almost impossible to stop. Smith's ability to finish in the paint while contested and stretch the floor is what makes him very lethal. LSU should focus on shutting down Smith as, without him, Maryland's offense is a lot more one-dimensional.
5. LSU wins if...
LSU wins if they force Maryland to turn the ball over and takes one of Fernando or Smith out of the game. Maryland turns the ball over roughly 13 times per game, and their offense struggles as a result. If LSU can force Maryland to commit 10+ turnovers and make one of Jalen Smith or Bruno Fernando a non-factor, it should be a relatively easy win for the Tigers.
6. Maryland wins if...
Maryland wins if they force LSU to shoot outside. Maryland's interior defense is among the best in the country, which should fare well against an LSU team that relies on attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line. If Maryland can make LSU settle for three-pointers and eliminate their inside offense, the Terrapins should be able to win the game.