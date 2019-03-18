Stars: 4/5
Maren Morris expresses her new love and self-confidence in her second album “GIRL."
After having successful hits like “The Middle” with Zedd, “Seeing Blind” with Niall Horan on his debut solo album and “Church" from her debut album “HERO,” Morris has made many new fans who were waiting for new music.
Morris is letting herself be heard the way she wants to be on this album, putting out songs about her own personal experiences and growth.
The album starts off with the titled track “GIRL,” which is a heartfelt love song to herself and girls everywhere. A recurring theme of the album is finding self-confidence and not only loving yourself but finding someone else who loves you for who you are.
Next are fun and catchy songs like “Feels” which using modern day slang to express how she feels about her new crush, and “All My Favorite People” with Brothers Osborne. This song has a rockish Dolly Parton “9 to 5” feel about all of Morris’s favorite friends and getting through life.
My personal favorite from the album is “A Song for Everything” is a song about all of the other songs of our lives. The song shares how music helps us get through life and how certain songs take us back to those important moments in our lives.
“Common” sets a different tone to the album, discussing current societal issues. Morris has never been shy about sharing her beliefs and this album is no different.
With the help of Brandi Carlile, Morris made a sweet song about how people have a lot more in common then they know. Regardless of our differences the song expresses how we should celebrate what we have in common and come together, which is a message I appreciate her sharing.
Morris has been adding her own “Flavor” to the music industry ever since she started making music, and her song “Flavor” brings her personality to light perfectly.
“Flavor" helps express that she’s aware not everyone going to like what she does and how she does it but she’s going to do it anyway.
Regardless of her country set genre, the singer has collaborated with many other non-country artists, which have arguably made her career what it is. Not everyone is a fan of this, but either way Morris is going to make the kind of music she wants to release.
The second part of the album is filled with sultry and sweet love songs like “Gold Love,” “RSVP,” “Great Ones” and “Shade.”
Morris has definitely begun to make a name for herself, and this album sets the tone for the rest of her journey as an artist willing to break boundaries in the country music industry. I feel like women have been directing the change in route for this genre lately I love it. If she stays on the right track, I can only see her getting bigger and becoming more successful from here.