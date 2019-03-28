LSU coach Will Wade has been suspended since March 8 for a conversation caught on an FBI wiretap concerning a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit, but the middleman in question had remained unnamed.
In a report by Yahoo! Sports' Pat Forde, a document identifies the middleman as Shannon Forman, "a fixture in Baton Rouge basketball circles and someone who LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart referred to as 'my mentor.'"
Forman played basketball at Memphis for current Kentucky coach John Calipari before a professional career overseas.
Yahoo Sports' latest story unveils the identity of the middleman involved in LSU's Will Wade-Javonte Smart saga as Shannon Forman. The story details the following meeting between Christian Dawkins, Forman, an AAU coach and a Baton Rouge High School basketball coach.
Documents in the Yahoo report show that agent Christian Dawkins and Forman had a relationship and frequently exchanged emails on various players, including Smart.
One email states: "I met with ... Shannon Forman, who has Javonte Smart (sic). [Forman] had two kids in the elite 24 game that have a shot down the line. And he also wants to give us [former LSU player and Baton Rouge native] Brandon Sampson."
The report states Dawkins set up a meeting in a hotel with Forman, AAU coach Norton Hurd and Madison Prep Academy coach Jeff Jones. Jones coached former LSU players Jarrell Martin and Sampson in high school.
When news of the FBI investigation first broke, Martin and former LSU player Tim Quarterman were both listed on a ledger detailing loans from ASM Sports, the agency group Dawkins worked with.
Regarding the status of Smart, LSU has said nothing has changed and he will play against Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday.
LSU interim coach Tony Benford also fielded questions on his knowledge of Forman and his relationship with Smart.
LSU interim coach Tony Benford also fielded questions on his knowledge of Forman and his relationship with Smart.

COACH BENFORD: I've met Shannon. He's been, I don't know as far as mentoring. I know he's got a relationship with Javonte. That's all I know.