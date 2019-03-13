Suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade won't be returning to the LSU bench anytime soon. According to reports from The Advocate, Wade will not be able to coach the Tigers until he answers questions from University administrators about the reported FBI wiretaps.
LSU vice chancellor and athletic director Joe Alleva, senior associate athletic director Robert Munson and Jason Droddy, LSU President F. King Alexander’s chief of staff, met with The Advocate editorial board on Wednesday.
LSU's general counsel and vice president for legal affairs Tom Skinner told The Advocate that Wade's attorney's told LSU he would not discuss the allegations until the federal investigation into college basketball concludes.
Alleva said that Wade initially agreed to speak with University officials on Thursday, March 7, when the initial Yahoo and ESPN reports were released. Wade's attorney cancelled the meeting on Friday, prompting Alleva and University officials to indefinitely suspend him.
“The bottom line is Coach Wade put us in this situation,” Skinner told The Advocate.