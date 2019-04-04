Stars: 3/5
The Jonas Brothers have released another single and once again, my inner tween is screaming.
“Cool” debuted on April 4 at 11 p.m. CST, just over a month after the release of their original comeback single “Sucker.” The brothers had been flooding social media with the “cool” emoji in anticipation for their newest single.
Overall, the song has a very chill, laid-back vibe. It’s a good song, but I feel like it just didn’t live up to the hype surrounding “Sucker.” I can easily see “Cool” being the 2019 spring break anthem, but it just doesn’t have that classic Jonas Brothers sound to it.
“Cool” feels less like an iconic Jonas Brothers bop and more like a Nick Jonas single with a couple of backup singers. Nick steals a majority of the spotlight for the duration of the song and, as usual, Kevin is simply not given the screen time he deserves after all these years.
What completely saves this single is the aesthetic of music video. The boys are all clad in various blue suits and surrounded by women wearing bright swimwear and accessories. The music video had an ‘80s vibe to it without being over the top and tacky (which we all know is often difficult when it comes to the ‘80s).
All of these bright, fun colors combined with a beautiful beach/marina setting is a recipe for an iconic spring break anthem.
It’s hard to live up to the magnificence of their first comeback hit “Sucker.” The band can’t feature the boys’ significant others in every music video, but that can’t keep us from wanting it. Although the Jonas wives (and wife-to-be) aren’t in this music video, Joe does name drop Game of Thrones in his verse which can be assumed to be an ode to his fiancée, Sophie Turner.
As for the future of the band I, along with millions of other Jonas fangirls, are anticipating the drop of a full album. I hope that the brothers branch out and experiment with different styles and genres of music, but I also hope that they stay true to their roots of being a killer boy band with killer brotherly harmonies.
Overall, the song is good. From anyone else, I might have called the song a hit, but honestly, I expect more from the Jonas Brothers. Bring back that classic boy band feel that all of our inner tween hearts yearn for.