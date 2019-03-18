Stars: 3/5
The 23rd season of the popular ABC show “The Bachelor” has finally come to an end. This season has been full of the twists and turns that the show always promises, but usually never delivers.
This season's bachelor was 27-year-old former NFL football player Colton Underwood. Underwood played college football at Illinois State and was signed as an undrafted free agent for the Los Angeles Chargers. However, him being a former pro athlete isn’t the thing that the audience found interesting about him. The fact that he was a virgin was all anyone could talk about.
Even though there has never been a virgin on the Bachelor before Colton, there’s no reason that have to mention his virginity in every episode. Unfortunately it’s mentioned a minimum of five times per episode. Even when the women made their introductions to Colton they made sure to make jokes about or at least mention his virginity to him.
This season of the Bachelor went pretty similar to seasons past. The bachelor makes dumb decisions, the women drink and get in fights and there’s always a villian that the audience roots against. Things changed during the fantasy suites episode, when Underwood was given the opportunity for an overnight date with the three final women.
Ever since the first episode, the show has been teasing Underwood jumping the fence in Portugal and running away from the show. Every week, fans have been waiting and waiting for him to jump the fence. Finally during the fantasy suites episode, the fans were given what they wanted.
In Portugal, Underwood is dumped by one of the final three women. However, this isn’t just any woman, it’s the woman that Underwood just poured his heart out to and confessed his love for. After the woman leaves Portugal, Underwood gets very angry and emotional and jumps the fence. The camera crew and host Chris Harrison follow Underwood out into the Portuguese countryside.
Eventually, Underwood regains his composure and announces that he is quitting the show. This means that he has to break up with the remaining two women. However, Underwood still has one more episode remaining in his contract so they have to film him doing something.
The show chooses to follow Underwood on his quest to try to win back the woman who left, Cassie Randolph. Eventually she gives in and Underwood and Randolph are now officially a couple. So in the end it seems that Underwood got his happy ending after all, even if it was “unofficial."