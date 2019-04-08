The Reveille won awards for its website, news and sports writing in 2018 from the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Media Editors college contest and the Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence contest.
Reveille staff travelled to Jackson, Mississippi, to collect first place awards for best affiliated website, sports enterprise, enterprise/investigative reporting and layout/design.
First place winners included:
- 'He's freakish': Auburn native Avery Atkins finds unexpected home at LSU as kickoff specialist by Brandon Adam
- LSU Phi Delta Theta had long history of hazing prior to Max Gruver's death by Hailey Auglair
The Reveille received second place awards for general excellence in the newspaper category, sports breaking news and sports photo:
- Forever 44: LSU Basketball continues to remember teammate Wayde Sims by Brandon Adam
- PHOTO: LSU Gymnastics Semifinals by Whitney Williston
The Reveille won three first place awards, including best affiliated website, and placed as a finalist for best all-around non-daily student newspaper from the Region 12 SPJ Mark of Excellence awards, held in Nashville on March 30. Region 12 comprises schools from Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and west Tennessee.
The first place winners for SPJ included:
- LSU students using GroupMe for class could be in violation of Code of Student Conduct by Luke Jeanfreau
- 'He's freakish': Auburn native Avery Atkins finds unexpected home at LSU as kickoff specialist by Brandon Adam
- PHOTOS: LSU Baseball defeats Notre Dame by Whitney Williston
First-place winners will compete at the national level among other Mark of Excellence award winners in late spring. National winners will be recognized at the SPJ Excellence in Journalism conference in San Antonio.
Last year, The Reveille Editorial Board received national recognition from SPJ.
The Reveillle, Tiger TV, KLSU, Legacy Magazine and the LSU Manship School News Service altogether were honored with first place or finalist awards 17 times for SPJ, and 17 times for APME. Britt Lofaso and Kennedi Walker, both of Tiger TV, won best in show at the APME conference.