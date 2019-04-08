The Reveille won awards for its website, news and sports writing in 2018 from the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Media Editors college contest and the Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence contest.

Reveille staff travelled to Jackson, Mississippi, to collect first place awards for best affiliated website, sports enterprise, enterprise/investigative reporting and layout/design. 

First place winners included:

The Reveille received second place awards for general excellence in the newspaper category, sports breaking news and sports photo:

The Reveille won three first place awards, including best affiliated website, and placed as a finalist for best all-around non-daily student newspaper from the Region 12 SPJ Mark of Excellence awards, held in Nashville on March 30. Region 12 comprises schools from Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and west Tennessee.

The first place winners for SPJ included:

First-place winners will compete at the national level among other Mark of Excellence award winners in late spring. National winners will be recognized at the SPJ Excellence in Journalism conference in San Antonio.

Last year, The Reveille Editorial Board received national recognition from SPJ.

The Reveillle, Tiger TV, KLSU, Legacy Magazine and the LSU Manship School News Service altogether were honored with first place or finalist awards 17 times for SPJ, and 17 times for APME. Britt Lofaso and Kennedi Walker, both of Tiger TV, won best in show at the APME conference. 

Tags

Natalie Anderson is the editor in chief of The Daily Reveille. She's a senior journalism student minoring in political science and psychology. She can be reached at editor@lsureveille.com.

Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.

Recommended for you

Load comments