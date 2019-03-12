LSU seniors Sarah Finnegan and McKenna Kelley were named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week and Specialist of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday.
In its 198.150-196.375 win over Oregone State, Finnegan won her tenth all-around title in 11 meets this season.
death, taxes and Sarah Finnegan https://t.co/qzvisnM8MK— march madness kenn🏀 (@landryyy14) March 12, 2019
Finnegan clinched a career-high all-around score with a with a 39.800, becoming the fourth gymnast in school history to score a 39.800 or higher in the all-around. She is also the first Rheagan Courville to do so without scoring a 10.
Finnegan did however score 9.975s on both bars and beam, with a 9.90 on vault and 9.95 on floor.
This is Finnegan's fifth gymnast of the week honor this season.
Finnegan is ranked in the top-15 in four total events, including No. 4 in the all-around, No. 4 on floor, No. 7 on beam, No. 4 on bars and No. 16 on vault.
Kelley earned SEC Specialist of the Week for the first time this season after scoring the first perfect 10 of her career.
Kelley helped the LSU floor lineup to a season-high 49.675 on the event.
LSU will now travel to Tucson, Arizona, to take on the University of Arizona in the regular season finale at 8 p.m. on Friday.