LSU nominated former gymnast and two-time NCAA champion Sarah Finnegan (2016-2019) for the NCAA Woman of the Year, which is based on achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

“Sarah Finnegan exemplifies everything this award honors,” said gynmastics coach D-D Breaux in a press release. “Her accolades in the gym speak for itself, but it’s the impact she has left on this program and in this community that mean the most to me. There are so many great student-athletes on this campus and, I am proud that we can honor Sarah with this nomination.”

Finnegan has been one of the best gymnasts in the entire nation and in LSU's history over the last four years. She won the school's first national championship in bars and is a 23-time All-American, tied for the most in LSU history.

She won the AAI Award, given to the best senior gymnast each year, and set a school-record with 49 individual titles. Finnegan helped LSU reach the Super Six, now known as the Four on the Floor, in each of her four years and runner-up finishes in three of those years.

She joins Ashleigh Gnat and Ashleigh Clare-Kearney, who won the award in 2009, as LSU's nominees from the gymnastics program.