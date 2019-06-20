Several LSU parking lots will be closed temporarily next week for re-striping, weather permitting. All areas will reopen as soon as the work is completed.
Alternate B parking can be found in any other B lot in the area. Reference the campus map on LSU's main website to locate the additional B zones.
Information related to the re-striping or possible changes due to weather can be found on our website at lsu.edu/parking under the Parking & Transportation Updates tab.
Below are the list of tentative dates and lots impacted:
6/21 - West Pleasant Hall C-Lot and Infirmary Road — Alternative parking for those assigned to the West Pleasant Hall C-Lot will be the Welcome Center Visitor Lot and the Visitor Lot on Tower Drive next to the Chancellor's Office.
6/24 - Peabody Hall C-Lot and Cypress Drive B Parking Spaces — Alternative parking for those assigned to the Peabody Hall C-Lot will be the Indian Mounds C-Lot.
6/25 - Welcome Center Lot and Chancellor Lot — Alternate parking for visitors requiring a metered space will be the Union Square Garage.
6/26 - Indian Mounds C-Lot — Alternate parking will be the Quad West C-Lot, Powerhouse Lane and the PMAC Lot.
6/27 - Quad West C-Lot — Alternate parking will be in the Indian Mounds C-Lot.
6/28 - Dalrymple Lot and Electrical Engineering B-Lot — Alternate parking for the Dalrymple C-Lot will be the Geology C-Lot and the Human Ecology C-Lot.