Several B- and C-Lots will be closed temporarily beginning July 1 for re-striping, weather permitting. All areas will reopen as soon as the work is completed, and communication will be sent out if they have to reschedule.
Alternate B parking can be found in any other B lot in the area. Reference the campus map on LSU's main website to locate the additional B zones. Information related to the re-striping or possible changes due to weather can be found at lsu.edu/parking.
Below are the list of tentative dates and lots impacted:
July 1 — Geology C-Lot and South Campus B Spaces - Alternative parking for those assigned to the Geology C-Lot will be the Human Ecology Lot.
July 2 — Human Ecology C-Lot - Alternative parking for those assigned to the Human Ecology C-Lot will be the Geology C-Lot.
July 3 — Union C-Lot and Peabody C-Lot - Alternate parking for those assigned to the Union C-Lot will be the Nicholson and Coates C-Lot. Alternate parking for those assigned to the Peabody C-Lot will be Indian Mounds.
July 5 — Thomas Boyd and Indian Mounds C-Lot - Alternate parking for Thomas Boyd will be Pleasant Hall, Peabody, or any metered space in the area. Alternate parking for Indian Mounds will be the Quad West C-Lot, Powerhouse Lane, and the PMAC Lot.