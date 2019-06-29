1.14.19 LSU Campus at Night

The Tigerland sign sits on Bob Pettit Boulevard, on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

 Christa Moran

One person was injured Friday in a late night shooting near a bar in Tigerland, EMS spokesman Nick McDonner said, according to The Advocate.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue at 11:55 p.m. Friday night. McDonner said one person was transported with minor injuries.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said a 35-year-old man suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his arm. Preliminary information revealed the man was approaching a suspect who was possibly burglarizing his car. 

