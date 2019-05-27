2.9.19 LSU vs Auburn

LSU junior guards Marlon Taylor (14) and Skylar Mays (4) celebrate after a basketball during the Tigers' 83-78 victory over Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in the PMAC.

 Mitchell Scaglione

Six LSU basketball players announced they entered their names into the NBA draft. Guards Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays have joined freshman Javonte Smart in returning to LSU, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein announced on Twitter.

Sophomore guard Tremont Waters and freshman forward Naz Reid are not expected to remove their names from consideration.  

Mays was a key part of leading the Tigers to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in his junior season. He was the only LSU player to start all 35 games, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game on the year. 

Taylor, a JUCO transfer from Panola College, averaged 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds a game. 

Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams — the only remaining LSU player who has not removed his name from consideration — has until Wednesday, May 29 to maintain his eligibility. 

Tags

Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.

Recommended for you

Load comments