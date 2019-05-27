Six LSU basketball players announced they entered their names into the NBA draft. Guards Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays have joined freshman Javonte Smart in returning to LSU, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein announced on Twitter.
Sophomore guard Tremont Waters and freshman forward Naz Reid are not expected to remove their names from consideration.
Source: Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays are both returning to LSU next season. Both were early entrants to the 2019 NBA Draft.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2019
If LSU gets Emmitt Williams back before Wednesday's deadline, back-to-back SEC regular season titles are well within reach. https://t.co/smWGbwPqsq— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2019
Mays was a key part of leading the Tigers to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in his junior season. He was the only LSU player to start all 35 games, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game on the year.
Taylor, a JUCO transfer from Panola College, averaged 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds a game.
Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams — the only remaining LSU player who has not removed his name from consideration — has until Wednesday, May 29 to maintain his eligibility.