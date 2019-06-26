After a year of planning, Sprouts Farmers Market, a Phoenix-based supermarket chain, opened their first Louisiana location Wednesday morning in the Village Center at Rouzan. The 30,000-square-foot supermarket specializes in organic, healthy foods and fresh, prepared meals, along with a full deli, seafood, butcher and bakery departments.
Sprouts also commits to bringing 150 jobs to Baton Rouge, donating unsold groceries to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as part of a “zero waste” initiative, and stocking locally-sourced brands such as Big Easy Bucha, Blue Runner Foods, City Gelato and O’Neill’s Apiary along with their own privately labelled products.
Since its first opening in 2002, Sprouts now has more than 300 locations ranging across 21 states. The company plans to open nine new stores in three new states: Louisiana, New Jersey and Virginia.
At the new Baton Rouge location, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before doors opened at 7 a.m., and the first 200 shoppers received 20% off their initial total purchase, along with free muffin and coffee samples.