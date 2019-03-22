"One team, one heartbeat" has been LSU football's motto for years now, and Greedy Williams and Devin White are as close as brothers.
"If you cut him open, I might bleed — that's how close we are together," White, LSU's former All-American linebacker, said of Williams.
The two have known each other since they were 9 or 10 years old, White said, when they played AAU basketball together in north Louisiana. Williams is from Shreveport, and White is from Springhill — the 318.
"We was some ugly little kids, man," he joked.
And because of AAU basketball, football wasn't an automatic path for White. While Williams always knew he was a football player, White had something different in mind.
"I always told him I was going to be a basketball player," White said. "We used to travel all around the country [for AAU basketball] playing together. [Greedy] was like, 'You a football player, too. You just don't know it yet.'"
Williams was right.
Ten years after the two met playing basketball, both White and Williams are set to be first round picks in this year's NFL Draft in April.
"Us growing up, us saying, 'We're going to LSU together, we're going to be All-Americans,'" White said. "Everything we said we were going to do, we did everything. Now we just both gotta become first round picks. And we don't just want to be first round picks, we want to be top 10 picks."
Williams said having White by his side through everything has made it so much more special, considering where they came from.
"Obviously, the city and 318 is behind us," Williams said. "We fully support the 318. We can't wait to be able to give back and do a lot of things for the city."
White, who was the Butkus Award winner for the best college linebacker, will likely go down in history as one of the best defensive players in program history.
White accumulated 286 career tackles, 29 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks during his times at LSU.
He plans to not only be a first round pick, but a top five pick.
White knows he cannot control what a team needs at certain points in the draft, but affirms that whoever picks him won't regret it.
"I tell everybody every time, I'm not trying to do what anybody else did, I'm trying to create a lane for myself," White said. "There hasn't been too many linebackers to go in the top five — some went 11, eight, 10 — I'm trying to go top five.
"I want to be that pick and I want to show that team that I'm willing and ready to come in and be the leader of their defense."
Williams, on the other hand, is another great cornerback in a long line great cornerbacks at "DBU."
Williams, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's top defensive back, finished his LSU career with eight interceptions, 71 tackles and 28 passes defended.
Even though some NFL Draft anaylsts questioned Williams' tackling ability, he believes he is the best cornerback in the draft — no question about it.
"My redshirt year, just sitting back and watching those first round guys [like Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White] — how they take notes, how they prepare, things like that," Williams said. "Being a professional everyday."
The ultimate goal for both White and Williams is to win a Super Bowl in the NFL, but neither plans to forget the 318.
"Two 318 guys doing that, I feel like we'll make history," White said. "Our names stamped in the 318, legends forever. But we don't want to stop here. We want to keep going. We want to give everybody from that area a positive outlook on making it. Like those guys did it at the best school in the world."