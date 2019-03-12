LSU Student Government president and vice presidential elections are March 18. Students can vote through Tigerlink. Here's all of The Reveille's election coverage:
LSU SG presidential, Honors College Council elections moved to Tigerlink
LSU SG Campaign Series: 'The Time is Now' campaign wants to empower all students
LSU SG Campaign Series: All In campaign promises feasible initiatives, qualified leadership
LSU SG Campaign Series: Elevate campaign aims to enhance the day-to-day Tiger experience
LSU SG Campaign Series: For All campaign wants to 'prioritize outcomes, help all students'
LSU SG Campaign Series: Legacy campaign wants to 'see commitment, feel change'