9-4-18 Student Government

LSU Student Government office operates during normal hours in the LSU Student Union on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.

 Dilyn Stewart

LSU Student Government president and vice presidential elections are March 18. Students can vote through Tigerlink. Here's all of The Reveille's election coverage:

LSU SG presidential, Honors College Council elections moved to Tigerlink

LSU SG Campaign Series: 'The Time is Now' campaign wants to empower all students

Zidan Hunter

Nalo Zidan and Ethan Hunter focused their campaign on shifting the University's culture so all students feel empowered.

LSU SG Campaign Series: All In campaign promises feasible initiatives, qualified leadership

All In

Catherine McKinney and Nash Joyner focused their campaign on ensuring the University's affordability, improving campus safety and increasing student resources.

LSU SG Campaign Series: Elevate campaign aims to enhance the day-to-day Tiger experience

Elevate

William Jewell and Taylor Scott emphasized transparency in their campaign, vowing to be honest with students and asking students to hold them accountable if elected.

LSU SG Campaign Series: For All campaign wants to 'prioritize outcomes, help all students'

Arata Wilder

Andrew Arata and Russell Wilder prioritized outcomes of their initiatives in their campaign, emphasizing that the role of SG president is to serve the students, not make the University look good.

LSU SG Campaign Series: Legacy campaign wants to 'see commitment, feel change'

BrooklynCory

Brooklyn Farley and Corey Koch focused their campaign around community and seek to leave a legacy that lasts past their time at the University.

Tags

Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.

Recommended for you

Load comments