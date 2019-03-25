LSU will have an on-campus excursion into the diverse and eccentric selection of Greek food when The Simple Greek opens at Nicholson Gateway.
The establishment will lie in LSU’s premier apartment complex in proximal distance to the rest of campus. Its residence lies in the Gateway plaza, which is also occupied with places like grocery store Matherne’s Market, Starbucks, urban apparel store Private Stock and healthy dining option Frutta Bowls.
A press release from the University in October stated that the opening of The Simple Greek will come alongside the opening of adjacent Baton Rouge General Express Care, a convenient ER service for students and those in proximity of campus. Both are expected to open in the coming weeks.
The Simple Greek, a national chain founded by the protagonistic entrepreneur of CNBC reality show “The Profit” in Marcus Lemonis, promises healthy and wholesome Greek cuisine primarily inspired by the family recipes of Lemonis himself. And the chain is anything but stagnant, with locations quickly opening up all across the country.
Nicholson Gateway will house the restaurant and has the distinction of being The Simple Greek’s first location in Louisiana.
According to Lemonis, The Simple Greek is already committed to the finest service to the consumer, with the constantly-branching brand being established in 2016 and seeing 30 locations nationally as of last year, with more to come.
“The Simple Greek team is ready to listen, learn, and perform within a business model that has structure, discipline and most importantly leadership,”
Lemonis said.
Lemonis’ creation will be welcomed in the western areas of LSU, mere walking distance from the majority of the sporting arenas that house LSU athletics. The Simple Greek will also be in relativity to the residence areas that lie on the western side of campus. The Simple Greek hopes to cater to the taste buds of the Tiger community whether it’s a day in Tiger Stadium or a night in
the dorm.