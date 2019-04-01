Let’s taco about the newest eateries in Arlington Marketplace.
Uno Dos Tacos & Bayou Boyz, two completely separate concepts with a shared dining area, are the newest restaurants to join Rouses Market and Chick-fil-a in the booming business development, which has been serving the area with new eatery after eatery in an effort to satisfy all possible cravings.
Now, Uno Dos Tacos is here offering zesty options like street tacos and tacos al pastor – and all the chips and queso – while Bayou Boyz offers classic New Orleans flavors like shrimp, oyster and roast beef po-boys. The restaurants are currently in the soft opening phase serving full menus.
The dining area dons a welcoming, informal atmosphere with comfortable booths lining its walls and metal dining chairs across the tables. For customers on-the-go, a kiosk is soon coming that will allow customers to skip the line and place orders directly on it for a faster experience.
“We’re still learning,” said Reese Furrow, a partner owner and former University student. “We’re trying to set up an atmosphere and a culture that can make our goals happen with that. So, each day is kind of a new experience up here. It’s been great so far. I think with the restaurant industry, it’s best to let your food be what it needs to be and then you find your identity from there.”
The restaurant currently has happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Furrow, who can frequently be spotted wearing festive taco shirts, is also looking into adding other perks for University students like accepting Tigercash. Furrow hopes to employ mostly University students, and says the restaurant is currently hiring.
“I think it’s $5 for the regular house frozen [margarita] and then you can do $6 for any of the flavor ones,” Furrow said. “Watermelon’s the best by far.”
When asked why they chose tacos specifically, Furrow shared that it’s something the partner owners are familiar with and something they enjoy crafting that allow for endless iterations of the same concept.
“You can have several different types of proteins from fish, shrimp, ground beef to steak, you have a lot of options,” Furrow said. “That’s what’s great for business and great to feed people as well. And then the poboys thing came on as another option more or less just for this location. Something that allowed us to be a little different.”
If school’s got you ball and chained to your desk, Waitr’s got your back – you can find Uno Dos Tacos & Bayou Boyz live on the app. Now, does anyone know if they’ll deliver to Middleton?