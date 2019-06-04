Voodoo Music + Arts Experience finally dropped the much anticipated 2019 lineup.
Acclaimed rock band Guns N’ Roses will headline the festival and feature other headlining performances by Bassnectar, Post Malone, Beck, Brandi Carlile and The National. Other acts include Interpol, Bring Me The Horizon, Japanese Breakfast, Peekaboo, Elohim and local performer Tristan Dufrene.
The festival returns to the City Park Festival Grounds in New Orleans Oct. 25-27. Tickets will go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. on www.voodoofestival.com.
Since its inception in 1999, the annual event has become a Halloween weekend tradition for Louisiana residents and music worshippers around the world. Attendees regularly flaunt sugar skull costumes, colorful flower crowns and Halloween-themed outfits to enjoy the music, food and amenities.
During its 20-year run, the festival has seen a plethora of talented acts including The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, G-Eazy, Rebelution, The Chainsmokers, 21 Savage, RL Grime, Louis the Child, Janelle Monáe, Arctic Monkeys, Odesza and Travis Scott.