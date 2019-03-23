JACKSONVILLE – The final play was drawn up for Tremont Waters. The decision was no different than what LSU has done the last two seasons, but the moment?
The biggest it has ever been.
LSU put its Sweet Sixteen hopes in the hands of its sophomore point guard from New Haven, Connecticut, and he delivered. LSU interim coach Tony Benford called a timeout with 19.5 seconds after Maryland’s Jalen Smith’s three-pointer tied the game at 67.
LSU drew up two plays to be prepared for either a man or zone defense by Maryland. Maryland went with a zone which had stalled LSU’s offense for most of the second half.
Waters received the inbounds pass near sideline close to half court, and he waited, watching the clock tick down with the ball on his hip. Then with seven seconds left on the clock, he called for a screen by freshman forward Naz Reid.
It was the same play call LSU ran against Mississippi State in the regular season. That night Waters tossed it back to Reid on the pop, and Reid made a three pointer to seal the win for LSU.
Saturday was different though. Instead of Waters drawing the double to him to open up Reid, Waters attacked it. He flew right by Smith to the goal and saw the lane to the goal open up.
All Waters could do was say to himself “finish,” and he did. He scooped a layup past Smith’s outstretched arm for the game-winning basket, sending LSU to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2006.
“I’m going to make the right read,” Waters said. “It has nothing to do about me. There’s nothing in me that wants to be selfish, and I’m going to make the right read to help my team.”
It was junior guard Skylar Mays, however, that put LSU in position to win the game after LSU lost the lead and went down 60-57 with five minutes to go. Mays hit a three to tie, but Maryland responded with a score of its own and two free throws to take a 64-62 lead.
After multiple put-back attempts by LSU missed, Mays grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on his shot. He sank two free throws to tie the game and came right back down the court to hit the go-ahead three pointer with 40 seconds left.
“Before [Mays] made that three, I had went in there and missed a layup,” said freshman guard Javonte Smart. “He was like ‘come on, man. You’ve got to do something – make a play,’ and then the next play he made the big three.
“He just took the shot. He’s got confidence in himself, and that’s all we need is for him to have confidence in himself and keep shooting the ball.”
Mays knew he had a two-for-one opportunity, and it was paramount for LSU to have the last shot in the game. The last shot turned out to be the difference for LSU as Waters converted with 1.6 seconds, leaving Maryland only an opportunity for a desperation shot which bounced off the top of the backboard.
“We prepare for it,” said Mays, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “The coaches do a great job of putting us in adverse situations in practice. We feel like we’re prepared for it and we can figure out a way to win, and we’ve been able to do that this year.”