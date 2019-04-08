Widespread Panic has been chosen as the second replacement for the May 2 date of Jazz Fest.
Jazz Fest producers announced on April 4 that Fleetwood Mac would be the replacement for the Rolling Stones. Less than five days later, they announced that Fleetwood Mac would not be performing because of vocalist Stevie Nicks' health issues.
Widespread Panic was quickly chosen as the second replacement scheduled to perform on May 2. Widespread Panic has been performing on the middle Thursday of Jazz Fest for many years. They have headlined the festival eight times.
Widespread Panic is a Georgia-based band that has been together for over 30 years. Some of their most well-known albums include Space Wrangler and Ain't Life Grand. Widespread Panic has headlined many festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Lockn' Music Festival, Outside Lands Music Festival, Forecastle Festival and Phases of the Moon.
May 2 will no longer require a separate ticket for the day. The day will now be another "Locals Thursday" meaning Louisiana residents can purchase up to two tickets at the gate that day for $50 each. All tickets for the second weekend can be used on May 2.
Tickets previously purchased for Fleetwood Mac can be used as a second weekend ticket or returned for a refund.