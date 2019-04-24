Will Wade and LSU both agreed to amend his contact on April 14, the day of his reinstatement as the school's men's basketball coach, according to documents obtained by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The document states the University added three clauses to Wade's contract under Section 12A, which details the reasons Wade's contract can terminated with cause.

In the original version of his contract, it states Wade can be fired for a Level 1 or Level 2 violation of NCAA bylaws, if members of the staff commit violations he knew about or allowed to continue to occur, and being convicted or pleading to a felony, or a misdemeanor related to gambling, drugs or alcohol.

However, the original contract, Wade had the ability sue LSU and contest the justification for terminating his contract with cause.

Three new amendments to his contract now prevent Wade from filing a lawsuit and contesting his termination under those circumstances listed above.

12A, i-xviii: If the NCAA Committee on Infractions, subject to any and all appeals before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee, ultimately finds COACH to have committed any Level 1 or Level 2 violations, as defined by NCAA regulations, before April ___, 2019, LSU shall have cause to terminate COACH’s employment, whether such claims are pursuant to the Employment Agreement or otherwise. In the event, COACH hereby agrees to waive any and all claims that LSU wrongfully terminated him or terminated him without cause, whether such claim is based on the Employment Agreement or otherwise.

12A, i-xix: If the NCAA Committee on Infractions issues a formal notice of allegations of a Level 1 or Level 2 violation to LSU involving COACH, LSU shall have cause to terminate COACH’s employment, whether such claims are pursuant to the Agreement or otherwise. In that event, COACH hereby agrees to waive any and all claims that LSU wrongfully terminated him or terminated him without cause, whether such claim is based on the Employment Agreement or otherwise.

12A, i-xx. If COACH is indicted in any federal or state criminal proceeding, LSU shall have cause to terminate COACH’s employment, whether such claims are pursuant to the Employment Agreement or otherwise. In that event, COACH hereby agrees to waive any and all claims that LSU wrongfully terminated him or terminated him without cause, whether such claim is based on the Employment Agreement or otherwise.

Wade also agreed to forfeit any postseason bonuses he was due in 2018-2019 for violating Section 3H (Cooperating fully in any investigation of possible NCAA or SEC violations conducted or authorized by LSU, the SEC, or the NCAA at any time) of his contract.

New LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said not been briefed yet on Wade's situation at his introductory press conference on Tuesday. Woodward did offer full support to Wade. who was reinstated earlier this month after a 37-day suspension.