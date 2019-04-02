New Student Government President William Jewell and Vice President Taylor Scott were inaugurated Wednesday on the steps of LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Jewell thanked his friends, family and supporters, and said he is ready to begin his term as SG president.
“I’m excited to kick off the new year,” Jewell said. “It’s not just for Taylor [Scott] and I, but for all of Student Government and really for all of campus.
Scott said she is also excited to have the experience as a chief SG executive, and the Texas native was happy her family was able to watch the inauguration.
“I’m just very humbled to be in the position and to be able to do this,” Scott said.
LSU President F. King Alexander participated in the ceremony and said he believes Jewell and Scott will do a great job in their new positions. He hopes they can pick up where the previous administration left off.
Alexander said international and DACA students attend the University, and with the current divisiveness of the country, those students have fears outside of campus life. He said that’s why he wants these experienced SG leaders to work with the University’s administration to create a safe and educational environment for such students on campus.
Provost Stacia Haynie said she is ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with another talented group of leaders at the University.
“Of course, they have huge shoes to fill,” Haynie said. “Stewart [Lockett] and Rachel [Campbell] have done amazing.”
Previous SG president Lockett said Jewell and Scott will grow as people as they help the University grow. He said they have a long journey ahead of them, but he is excited for them.
Former vice president Campbell said that since both Jewell and Scott have already held positions within SG’s executive branch, she has been able to work with them and see them grow in their leadership roles.