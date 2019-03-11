Free Samples 3/9/2019

This week's Free Samples celebrated the artists and music of New Orleans, Xochi's hometown. Use this playlist as a crash course in getting acquainted with the sounds of the Crescent City.
If you have any samples, covers or interpolations you want to hear featured on the show, please email me at yramir2@lsu.edu :-)
Note: Format is 1. Original -> Sample
1. Mardi Gras Mambo- The Hawketts
Mardi Gras Mambo- The Meters
2. Iko Iko- Dr. John
N.O. Block Party- DJ Jubilee, Partners-N-Crime
3. Walking to New Orleans- Fats Domino
Walking to New Orleans- Neil Young
4. Go DJ- Lil Wayne
Go DJ Freestyle- Kendrick Lamar
5. Moon River- Louis Armstrong
Moon River- Frank Ocean
6. Nolia Clap- Juvenile, Wacko, Skip
Dollar Day- Mos Def
7. Big Chief- Professor Longhair
Big Chief- Dr. John
Big Chief- Allen Toussaint
8. Ffun- Con Funk Shun
Do Whatcha Wanna- Rebirth Brass Band
9. Hey Pocky A-way- The Meters
Hey Pocky A-way- The Neville Brothers
10. Time Is On My Side- Irma Thomas
Time Is On My Side- The Rolling Stones
11. No Thing On Me (Cocaine Song)- Curtis Mayfield
Bunny Hop- Da Entourage