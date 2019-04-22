We finally deliver the "cry yourself to sleep" playlist for our last ever show. A list of songs with which we wallow in sadness.
Thank you KLSU...for everything. For helping me (Pixie) find a part of myself I had lost. For bringing us, the hosts, together. For allowing us to meet whacky and wonderful fellow lovers of music. We will miss this so much. Long live 91.1 FM~
1. Car Seat Headrest - Sober To Death
2. dandelion hands - How To Never Stop Being Sad
3. The Antlers - Epilogue
4. Sufjan Stevens - Kill
5. Imogen Heap - Hide and Seek
6. Frankie Cosmos - Sad 2
7. Liz Phair - Canary
8. Betty Noyes - Baby Mine (from Dumbo)
9. Smog - Palimpsest
10. Elliott Smith - Going Nowhere
11. Death Cab for Cutie - Title and Registration (Demo)
12. Snow Patrol - You Could Be Happy
13. Eddie Vedder, Cat Power - Tonight You Belong To Me
14. The Mountain Goats - All Up the Seething Coast
15. My Bloody Valentine - Sometimes
16. Randy Newman - I Think It's Going to Rain Today
17. Wumbo - Hillsides
18. Mount Eerie - Ravens
19. William Basinski - Melancholia VI
20. William Basinski - Melancholia XIII
21. The Smiths - Asleep
22. Thom Yorke - Videotape (From The Basement)
23. Radiohead - True Love Waits
24. The New Year - The End's Not Near
25. Olivier Messiaen - Quartet for the End of Time: VIII. Praise to the Immortality of Jesus