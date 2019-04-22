sleep town city

We finally deliver the "cry yourself to sleep" playlist for our last ever show. A list of songs with which we wallow in sadness. 

Thank you KLSU...for everything. For helping me (Pixie) find a part of myself I had lost. For bringing us, the hosts, together. For allowing us to meet whacky and wonderful fellow lovers of music. We will miss this so much. Long live 91.1 FM~

1. Car Seat Headrest - Sober To Death

2. dandelion hands - How To Never Stop Being Sad

3. The Antlers - Epilogue

4. Sufjan Stevens - Kill

5. Imogen Heap - Hide and Seek

6. Frankie Cosmos - Sad 2

7. Liz Phair - Canary

8. Betty Noyes - Baby Mine (from Dumbo)

9. Smog - Palimpsest

10. Elliott Smith - Going Nowhere

11. Death Cab for Cutie - Title and Registration (Demo)

12. Snow Patrol - You Could Be Happy

13. Eddie Vedder, Cat Power - Tonight You Belong To Me

14. The Mountain Goats - All Up the Seething Coast

15. My Bloody Valentine - Sometimes

16. Randy Newman - I Think It's Going to Rain Today

17. Wumbo - Hillsides

18. Mount Eerie - Ravens

19. William Basinski - Melancholia VI

20. William Basinski - Melancholia XIII

21. The Smiths - Asleep

22. Thom Yorke - Videotape (From The Basement)

23. Radiohead - True Love Waits

24. The New Year - The End's Not Near

25. Olivier Messiaen - Quartet for the End of Time: VIII. Praise to the Immortality of Jesus

